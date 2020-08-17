FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A (NASDAQ:FMCI) and Vivint Smart Home (NASDAQ:VVNT) Head to Head Analysis

FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A (NASDAQ:FMCI) and Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) are both unclassified companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivint Smart Home has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

70.0% of FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.5% of Vivint Smart Home shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Vivint Smart Home shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A and Vivint Smart Home’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A N/A 1.86% 0.05% Vivint Smart Home N/A -0.71% 0.32%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A and Vivint Smart Home, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A 0 0 0 0 N/A Vivint Smart Home 0 5 2 0 2.29

Vivint Smart Home has a consensus target price of $17.71, indicating a potential downside of 5.52%. Given Vivint Smart Home’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vivint Smart Home is more favorable than FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A and Vivint Smart Home’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A N/A N/A $2.35 million N/A N/A Vivint Smart Home N/A N/A $4.20 million $0.14 133.93

Summary

Vivint Smart Home beats FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A

Forum Merger II Corporation intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes smart home operating system; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; internally developed smart devices; and extensible partner-neutral ecosystem. Its products include door and window sensors, door locks, security cameras and smoke alarms, thermostats, garage door controllers, voice-control speakers, and dedicated touchscreens. The company's solution enables subscribers to interact with various aspects of their home with voice or mobile device, such as engaging with people at their front door; viewing live and recorded video inside and outside their homes; control thermostats, locks, lights, and garage doors; and managing the comings and goings of family, friends, and strangers. It markets its products through direct-to-home and inside sales channels, as well as through retail stores. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

