Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,333 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at $369,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in Ford Motor by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 5,280 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in Ford Motor by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,337 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $7.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.26. Ford Motor has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $9.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.34.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.95. Ford Motor had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on F. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $4.30 to $6.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.67.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

