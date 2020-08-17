FLIP Price Reaches $0.0049 on Top Exchanges (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. In the last seven days, FLIP has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. FLIP has a total market cap of $272,848.70 and approximately $1,238.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLIP token can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges including Liquid, HitBTC and BitForex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008411 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00161046 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.93 or 0.01872719 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00194673 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000991 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000251 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00134276 BTC.

FLIP Token Profile

FLIP’s launch date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken . The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip

FLIP Token Trading

FLIP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, HitBTC and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

