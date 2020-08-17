First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST is a self-administered and fully integrated industrial real estate company which owns, mamages, acquires and develops industrial real estste. “

FR has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities cut First Industrial Realty Trust to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $19.50 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. First Industrial Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.11.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $42.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.89. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $46.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $109.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.04 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 57.56%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.47%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FR. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,396,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,498,000 after acquiring an additional 66,614 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 174.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 11,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,453,000 after acquiring an additional 6,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

