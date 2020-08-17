First Hawaiian Bank Sells 144 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 47.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 37.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 4.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 4.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. AptarGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.67.

In other news, insider Marc Prieur sold 1,583 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $175,776.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,854.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Hedi Tlili sold 2,500 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $297,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,083 shares of company stock valued at $4,594,176 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATR opened at $118.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.70. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.84 and a 12 month high of $123.44.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $699.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.01 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 14.41%. Equities analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 36.46%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.