First Hawaiian Bank Purchases Shares of 3,457 C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,179,000. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,306,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 21,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 7,564 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 305.0% in the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 23,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 17,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 624,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,397,000 after purchasing an additional 29,465 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total transaction of $114,907.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 2,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $250,808.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,224,060.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,426 shares of company stock valued at $386,670. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHRW shares. UBS Group increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Loop Capital lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.40.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $95.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.63. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 52-week low of $56.94 and a 52-week high of $99.22.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

