Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance owned about 0.54% of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $474,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 28,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,716,000 after acquiring an additional 104,002 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 727.2% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 125,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 110,018 shares during the period.

Shares of FQAL stock opened at $39.47 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.59. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $25.64 and a 52 week high of $39.64.

