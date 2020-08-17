Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 12th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Eyegate Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $9.50 target price for the company.
Shares of EYEG stock opened at $5.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.18. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89.
Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its proprietary platform technologies consist of crosslinked thiolated carboxymethyl hyaluronic acid (CMHA-S) and iontophoresis drug delivery system.
