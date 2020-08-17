Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 12th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Eyegate Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $9.50 target price for the company.

Shares of EYEG stock opened at $5.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.18. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eyegate Pharmaceuticals stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYEG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 33,686 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its proprietary platform technologies consist of crosslinked thiolated carboxymethyl hyaluronic acid (CMHA-S) and iontophoresis drug delivery system.

