Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Given Sell Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

EVKIF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Evonik Industries presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

EVKIF opened at $29.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.23. Evonik Industries has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $30.72.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

