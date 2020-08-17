Ethos (ETHOS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $482,296.00

Ethos (CURRENCY:ETHOS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 17th. Over the last seven days, Ethos has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. Ethos has a market cap of $2.65 million and approximately $482,296.00 worth of Ethos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethos token can currently be purchased for about $0.0272 or 0.00000361 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ethos alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00039748 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $705.74 or 0.05860453 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004509 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003470 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00015254 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00048664 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003250 BTC.

Ethos Profile

Ethos (CRYPTO:ETHOS) is a token. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. Ethos’ total supply is 222,295,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,621,898 tokens. The official website for Ethos is www.ethos.io . Ethos’ official Twitter account is @Ethos_io

Buying and Selling Ethos

Ethos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.