EtherGem Trading 16.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (EGEM)

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 17th. One EtherGem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EtherGem has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar. EtherGem has a market cap of $79,094.82 and $16,580.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00039748 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $705.74 or 0.05860453 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004509 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003470 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00015254 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00048664 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003250 BTC.

About EtherGem

EGEM is a coin. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . EtherGem’s official website is egem.io . The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling EtherGem

EtherGem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EtherGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

