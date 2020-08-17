Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Cut to “Sell” at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities cut shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America raised Equinor ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Equinor ASA has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.

EQNR opened at $16.33 on Friday. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $21.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.69 billion, a PE ratio of -23.67, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the second quarter valued at about $13,110,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,751,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,458,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,079,000 after purchasing an additional 719,688 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 149.7% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 785,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,368,000 after purchasing an additional 470,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arosa Capital Management LP raised its position in Equinor ASA by 520.8% in the second quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 372,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 312,500 shares during the period. 6.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

