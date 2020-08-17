Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Given New $60.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EMRAF. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Emera from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Emera from an outperform rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Emera to a buy rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.33.

OTCMKTS EMRAF opened at $40.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.29. Emera has a 12-month low of $29.37 and a 12-month high of $46.35.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

