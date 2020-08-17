Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 1,251.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,634 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,773 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 952.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 904.0% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EA opened at $140.43 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.80. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.69 and a twelve month high of $147.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $39.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.94.

EA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.52.

In other Electronic Arts news, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 4,220 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total value of $520,410.40. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,755,957.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total value of $833,154.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,759 shares in the company, valued at $10,703,274.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,954 shares of company stock valued at $5,040,911. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

