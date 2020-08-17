Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) SVP Sells $450,000.00 in Stock

Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) SVP Kevin Kluge sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 536,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,256,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Kevin Kluge also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Elastic alerts:

On Monday, August 10th, Kevin Kluge sold 10,000 shares of Elastic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total transaction of $832,300.00.

On Friday, July 10th, Kevin Kluge sold 15,000 shares of Elastic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $1,433,700.00.

On Thursday, June 18th, Kevin Kluge sold 5,000 shares of Elastic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Kevin Kluge sold 10,000 shares of Elastic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total transaction of $822,100.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Kevin Kluge sold 15,000 shares of Elastic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $1,350,300.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.94 and a beta of 0.94. Elastic NV has a 52 week low of $39.01 and a 52 week high of $99.56.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.19. Elastic had a negative net margin of 39.09% and a negative return on equity of 34.65%. The firm had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Elastic’s revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Elastic NV will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESTC. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in Elastic by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 5,783,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,033 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 4,360.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,080,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,176 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,184,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,898,000 after purchasing an additional 886,686 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the 1st quarter worth $45,277,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,374,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,406,000 after purchasing an additional 783,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ESTC shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $66.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Elastic from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.13.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.