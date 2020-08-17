Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Shares Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 36.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Eaton were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,427,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,198,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896,266 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,923,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,557,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093,926 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,496,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,572 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,562,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,478 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,348,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,306 shares during the period. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ETN opened at $100.89 on Monday. Eaton Co. PLC has a twelve month low of $56.42 and a twelve month high of $105.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.79 and a 200-day moving average of $87.48. The firm has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. Eaton had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 51.50%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ETN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Stephens lowered shares of Eaton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $93.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.59.

In other Eaton news, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $405,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,566 shares in the company, valued at $4,096,351.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total transaction of $211,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,283,445.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,008 shares of company stock valued at $2,976,121. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

