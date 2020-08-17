E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Lifted to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

EONGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) in a report on Friday, August 7th. AlphaValue upgraded E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine lowered E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS EONGY opened at $11.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.82. E.ON SE Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $12.58. The company has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and distributes energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

