DZ Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA)

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

IFXA has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Independent Research set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €21.53 ($25.33).

Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 52 week high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, powertrain, and security products.

