DZ Bank Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEF)

DZ Bank reissued their neutral rating on shares of Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEF) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a sell rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of SYIEF stock opened at $134.90 on Thursday. Symrise has a 12 month low of $74.35 and a 12 month high of $134.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.23.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients, raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

