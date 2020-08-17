Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Takes Position in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter worth about $61,273,000. Bull Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $536,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 0.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Carrier Global stock opened at $29.52 on Monday. Carrier Global has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $30.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.73.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th.

