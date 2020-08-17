Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Purchases New Holdings in GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,840 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of GasLog during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in GasLog by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,534 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in GasLog during the first quarter valued at $55,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in GasLog in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in GasLog in the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

GLOG opened at $3.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.05. GasLog Ltd has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $14.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.12. GasLog had a negative net margin of 20.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.00%. As a group, analysts expect that GasLog Ltd will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. GasLog’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

GLOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of GasLog from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of GasLog from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GasLog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.46.

About GasLog

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

