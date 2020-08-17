Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Makes New $264,000 Investment in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Truehand Inc bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000.

Several brokerages have commented on OTIS. Argus started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTIS opened at $64.07 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.39. Otis Worldwide has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $65.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.37.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

