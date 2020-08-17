Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Invests $231,000 in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 28.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 7.1% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.8% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. DZ Bank raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.95.

KHC stock opened at $35.59 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Kraft Heinz Co has a fifty-two week low of $19.99 and a fifty-two week high of $35.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -237.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

