Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Has $456,000 Holdings in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) by 40.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in USA Compression Partners were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAC. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 100.0% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 10.9% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 28,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 27.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:USAC opened at $12.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.94. USA Compression Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $18.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.39.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). USA Compression Partners had a negative net margin of 84.00% and a positive return on equity of 4.19%. Research analysts expect that USA Compression Partners LP will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.41%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 7,000.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on USAC. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on USA Compression Partners from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group upgraded USA Compression Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on USA Compression Partners from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

