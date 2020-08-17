Doyle Wealth Management Has $15.46 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Doyle Wealth Management increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 164,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.0% of Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $15,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 91,033,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,195,754,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187,609 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,078,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,050,836,000 after acquiring an additional 666,292 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,404,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,845 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,592,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,844,306,000 after acquiring an additional 175,979 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,233,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,735,777,000 after acquiring an additional 409,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

JPM opened at $101.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $312.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.85 and its 200 day moving average is $102.82. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JPM. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $122.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

