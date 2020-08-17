Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) Receives Buy Rating from DZ Bank

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at DZ Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DLGNF. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Dialog Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dialog Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Dialog Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of DLGNF remained flat at $$48.05 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 764. Dialog Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.11.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

