Deutsche eMark (DEM) Trading Up 13.6% This Week

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 17th. One Deutsche eMark coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, C-Patex, YoBit and Cryptopia. Deutsche eMark has a market capitalization of $58,025.83 and approximately $7.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Deutsche eMark has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

StrongHands (SHND) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Deutsche eMark

Deutsche eMark (DEM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2013. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 60,635,517 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. The official website for Deutsche eMark is deutsche-emark.de . Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Deutsche eMark

Deutsche eMark can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, YoBit and C-Patex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deutsche eMark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Deutsche eMark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

