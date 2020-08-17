Deutsche Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for SGL Carbon (OTCMKTS:SGLFF)

Deutsche Bank restated their hold rating on shares of SGL Carbon (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

SGL Carbon stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.54. SGL Carbon has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $6.25.

About SGL Carbon

SGL Carbon SE manufactures and sells carbon and graphite products in Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Latin and North America. The company operates in two business units, Composites-Fibers & Materials; and Graphite Materials & Systems. It provides process solutions for chemical and related industries; and equipment solutions, such as heat exchangers, quenchers, pumps, rupture disks, piping products, expansion joints/bellows, dip and intel pipes, liners and lining services, and other components, as well as columns, reactors, and vessels.

