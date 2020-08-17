Deutsche Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for SGL Carbon (OTCMKTS:SGLFF)

Deutsche Bank restated their hold rating on shares of SGL Carbon (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
SGL Carbon stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.54. SGL Carbon has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $6.25.
About SGL Carbon
Further Reading: Oversold
Receive News & Ratings for SGL Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGL Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.