Datamine (DAM) Price Tops $0.20

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded up 36.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 17th. One Datamine token can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00001642 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Datamine has traded 48.5% lower against the dollar. Datamine has a market cap of $1.04 million and $254,041.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Datamine alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00008319 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00087837 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.24 or 0.00295596 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00038520 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00007178 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Datamine Profile

Datamine (CRYPTO:DAM) is a token. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,300,673 tokens. The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com

Datamine Token Trading

Datamine can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datamine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.