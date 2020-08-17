DAOstack Tops 1-Day Volume of $93,460.00 (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. One DAOstack token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00003117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, DDEX and IDEX. During the last week, DAOstack has traded 84.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. DAOstack has a market capitalization of $17.82 million and $93,460.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008411 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00161046 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.93 or 0.01872719 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00194673 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000991 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000251 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00134276 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

DAOstack’s launch date was May 1st, 2018. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,033,039 tokens. DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DAOstack

DAOstack can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

