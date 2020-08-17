Daimler’s (DAI) Sell Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

Daimler (ETR:DAI)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Independent Research set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €41.94 ($49.35).

Get Daimler alerts:

ETR DAI traded down €0.05 ($0.06) during trading on Monday, reaching €42.27 ($49.72). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,667,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.49. Daimler has a 12 month low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a 12 month high of €54.50 ($64.12). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €38.42 and a 200 day moving average price of €35.00.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

Read More: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.