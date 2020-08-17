D. B. Root & Company LLC Acquires Shares of 2,135 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

D. B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 48,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 164,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,254,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,882,000 after purchasing an additional 27,225 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 3,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $122.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.89.

JPM opened at $101.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.82. The stock has a market cap of $312.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.