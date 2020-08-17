Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FBRX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FBRX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

FBRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cyclerion Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Cyclerion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shares of FBRX stock opened at $21.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.45. Cyclerion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $73.65. The company has a market capitalization of $32.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.14.

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FBRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($9.52) earnings per share for the quarter. Cyclerion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 176,433.34% and a negative return on equity of 327.74%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cyclerion Therapeutics will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Company Profile

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Sherman Oaks, California.

