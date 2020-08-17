CX Institutional Sells 490 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

CX Institutional reduced its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,398 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 157.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 817 shares of the airline’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 427.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 881 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 426.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 900 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.38.

In related news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 8,275 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $263,558.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,215.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $34.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.25 and a beta of 1.17. Southwest Airlines Co has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $58.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.54.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.19 million. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company’s revenue was down 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co will post -6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.