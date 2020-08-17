CX Institutional Sells 24,976 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

CX Institutional trimmed its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 96.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,976 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in General Mills were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 86.5% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of General Mills by 150.5% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on General Mills from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut General Mills from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.18.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 2,667 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $173,488.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,779,131.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 44,147 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $2,847,481.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,946,238.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,711 shares of company stock worth $3,920,384. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $63.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.59 and a 52 week high of $66.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.40.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 12.37%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.29%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

