CX Institutional Sells 10,232 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

CX Institutional decreased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,232 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Cummins were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Cummins by 31.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,877,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,104,000 after acquiring an additional 446,111 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth $56,469,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,201,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,899,000 after buying an additional 329,228 shares during the last quarter. Marshfield Associates lifted its stake in Cummins by 53.6% in the first quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 857,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,022,000 after purchasing an additional 299,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cummins by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,591,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,832,000 after purchasing an additional 235,559 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMI stock opened at $213.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $185.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.03 and a 12-month high of $215.43.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.93. Cummins had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.27 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $1.311 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.82%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cfra dropped their price target on Cummins from $176.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Cummins from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.35.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

