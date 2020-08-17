CX Institutional Raises Stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

CX Institutional raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 716 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 474.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 844,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,273,000 after acquiring an additional 697,210 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,261,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,002,028,000 after purchasing an additional 422,968 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 43.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,344,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $131,271,000 after purchasing an additional 407,590 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,051,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,860,339,000 after purchasing an additional 365,536 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 137.3% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 333,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,600,000 after purchasing an additional 193,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TROW shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.17.

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total value of $213,494.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,840,249.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP David Oestreicher sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.85, for a total value of $422,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 97,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,803,782.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,851 shares of company stock worth $15,252,144. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $136.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.27. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 1 year low of $82.51 and a 1 year high of $142.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.18.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

