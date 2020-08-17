CX Institutional Raises Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,571,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $549,362,000 after acquiring an additional 947,678 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $74,708,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,372,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $198,329,000 after purchasing an additional 816,465 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,120,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $93,699,000 after purchasing an additional 564,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 943,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,856,000 after purchasing an additional 543,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $118.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.77 and a 12-month high of $134.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.26.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 7.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.73%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price target (down previously from $114.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Argus increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

