CX Institutional Purchases 809 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 889.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 293,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,945,000 after buying an additional 54,845 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $303,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $4,164,000. Institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PM. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine lowered Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.07.

NYSE PM opened at $77.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.09. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

