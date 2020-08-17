CX Institutional Purchases 46 Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 419,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,977,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 193,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director John F. Fort III sold 4,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.43, for a total transaction of $1,690,832.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,340,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.80.

NYSE ROP opened at $444.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Roper Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $240.00 and a 12 month high of $455.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $411.75 and a 200-day moving average of $368.13.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 29.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 15.71%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

