CX Institutional Purchases 42 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

CX Institutional grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 168.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. AXA boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 72,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,971,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 12.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 17,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,329,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $508.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $395.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $470.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $420.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $444.75.

In related news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 1,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $799,965.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.39, for a total value of $1,205,975.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,084 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,080.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 34,589 shares of company stock worth $15,626,658. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ORLY opened at $463.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.95. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $487.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $441.85 and a 200 day moving average of $395.00.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $3.00. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 490.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 20.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

