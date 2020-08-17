CX Institutional Has $80,000 Stock Holdings in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

CX Institutional raised its position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after buying an additional 121,281 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 465.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 169.8% in the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $35.59 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.63. Kraft Heinz Co has a one year low of $19.99 and a one year high of $35.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -237.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

Several equities analysts have commented on KHC shares. DZ Bank upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.95.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

