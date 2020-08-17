CX Institutional Has $49,000 Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 377.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,951 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in General Motors were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 3.4% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in General Motors by 2.0% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 20,523 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in General Motors by 0.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 114,913 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 15.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 9.8% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GM shares. Nomura reduced their price objective on General Motors from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on General Motors from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Motors from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.53.

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett bought 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $241,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 22,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,380. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

General Motors stock opened at $27.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.81 and its 200 day moving average is $26.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.99. General Motors has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $39.78.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $1.22. The business had revenue of $16.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

