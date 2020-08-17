CX Institutional Has $32,000 Stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

CX Institutional raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $227,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 118,135 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $17,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $469,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 6.3% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,742 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 4,081 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 67.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James A. Squires sold 50,797 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.48, for a total transaction of $9,726,609.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 1,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.65, for a total transaction of $306,891.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,926,776.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,891 shares of company stock worth $14,500,154. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $166.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.76.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $206.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $56.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12-month low of $112.62 and a 12-month high of $219.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.65.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

