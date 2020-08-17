CX Institutional Grows Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

CX Institutional increased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 123 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 3.2% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 585 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.7% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 683 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% during the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 793 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.4% during the second quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 870 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $588.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $605.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $566.97 and a 200 day moving average of $512.97.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 14.14%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $3.63 dividend. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.98%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total value of $209,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 41,706 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.29, for a total transaction of $24,201,574.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,748 shares of company stock valued at $29,248,701 in the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BlackRock from $630.00 to $652.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BlackRock from $526.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $605.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $600.17.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

