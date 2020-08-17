CX Institutional Grows Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

CX Institutional grew its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 185.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 237 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 952.6% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 904.0% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 225.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 732 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.45, for a total transaction of $809,313.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,735,767. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $96,586.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,571.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,954 shares of company stock worth $5,040,911 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EA. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.52.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $140.43 on Monday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.69 and a fifty-two week high of $147.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.61.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

