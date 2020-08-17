CX Institutional Decreases Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

CX Institutional lessened its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 56.8% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 30.3% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 9,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total value of $1,617,493.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,871,722.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMP opened at $159.66 on Monday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.01 and a twelve month high of $180.85. The company has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.30). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 34.99% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.06 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $189.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.73.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

