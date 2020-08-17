CX Institutional Buys 477 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

CX Institutional lifted its position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 64.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 33.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 7,961 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,639,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,845,000 after acquiring an additional 829,748 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,241,000. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 65,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 7,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $35.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.21. Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $51.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.92 and a 200-day moving average of $36.90.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 31.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 200,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $6,822,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 65,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $2,159,208.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 275,991 shares of company stock worth $9,418,827. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on SCHW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Compass Point cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

