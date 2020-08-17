CX Institutional Buys 174 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

CX Institutional increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 28.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 58.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 54.4% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nora Denzel sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total transaction of $5,906,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,560 shares in the company, valued at $6,659,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.41, for a total value of $8,311,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,753,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,580,854.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 598,765 shares of company stock worth $39,843,285. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $56.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.78.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $81.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.10. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.43 and a 52 week high of $87.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.43 and a 200-day moving average of $54.17.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

