CX Institutional Buys 108 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

CX Institutional boosted its stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 95.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter worth approximately $529,000. SPF Beheer BV grew its holdings in Dollar General by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 658,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,393,000 after acquiring an additional 72,389 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Dollar General by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,914 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 127.2% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 382,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,809,000 after acquiring an additional 213,991 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 10.0% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 11,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total value of $2,126,638.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,922,007.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 41,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.21, for a total transaction of $7,899,458.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,966,162.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,645 shares of company stock worth $11,414,046. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $198.55 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $190.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Corp. has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $198.91.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 29.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.40%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DG. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Dollar General from $170.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Dollar General from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.38.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

